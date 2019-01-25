Right place, right time: Cops catch teens who targeted Little Havana jewelry store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four police officers were in the right place at the right time: inside a jewelry store in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, just as two armed teens were preparing to come in.

The owner of Frank Joyeria, whose family-owned business has been in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, said the law enforcers likely prevented a robbery, Friday afternoon.

“Thank God the cops were here, and they did a phenomenal job,” he said. “I’m super proud of the City of Miami Police Department.”

Surveillance video shows the officers inside the business located off Southwest Eighth Street, near 20th Avenue, when the young subjects are seen coming up to the entrance door with a backpack, at around 1 p.m.

The owner of the jewelry store, who did not divulge his real name but is known by area residents as “Frank,” said this duo had bad intentions.

“They had guns in the bag,” he said, citing what police detectives later told him.

Two teens with a bag of guns tried getting into a Little Havana jewelry store today but were chased down and caught by #Miami Police. The drama was seen on surveillance video. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/iirCwOYWjB — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 26, 2019

The footage shows the would-be robbers trying to open the front door, but what they didn’t realize was that the officers inside had noticed them.

“They were trying to open this door, just like this,””Frank” as he reenacted the incident for 7News cameras. “That’s when the officer heard the door, the officer noticed that something was up, [the subjects] grabbed the bag and started running.”

The security footage captured the thieves running off, then the officers going after them. An exterior camera captured the ensuing chase in the neighboring business’ parking lot.

But it would all be short-lived. The officers apprehended the pair moments later.

“Great job they did. I commend them. They actually saved me,” said “Frank.” “They saved the store from an armed robbery. They actually had bags inside the bag.”

The owner is grateful the officers were there to protect a business with a history in the community. He said it was opened by a family patriarch who came from Cuba more than half a century ago.

My father started the store when he came back from the Bay of Pigs,” said “Frank.” “We’ve had an uninterrupted business for over 50 years.”

Police have not identified the subjects or what charges they will face. They did say the teens could be linked to a burglary that took place either earlier this week or earlier on Friday.

