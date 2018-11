MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have closed the right lane along the westbound MacArthur Causeway.

The Florida Department of Transportation said due to extensive deterioration to the beams, the lanes will remain closed until further investigation can be done.

Updated message from @MyFDOT_Miami regarding the westbound MacArthur Causeway lane closure during #ArtWeekMiami pic.twitter.com/Vtq2vikFLd — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) November 30, 2018

Motorists are advised to keep this in mind as they enjoy Art Basel.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.