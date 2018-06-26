Right lane blocked on southbound I-95 near Golden Glades due to crash

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers should expect delays in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 due to a crash.

As of 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, one right lane is blocked just before exit 12, near the Golden Glades interchange.

At one point there were three lanes blocked.

Traffic remains backed up for miles, reaching as far north as Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.