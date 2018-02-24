Rifle spotted in truck at Dade City high school, student arrested

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida high school student was arrested after leaving a rifle in his truck.

A Dade City police news release says the 18-year-old student was arrested Friday morning and charged with possessing a weapon at a school.

Officers say an administrator at Pasco High School was conducting a routine parking lot sweep and spotted shotgun shells in the truck’s bed. The administrator then looked in truck’s window and saw a gun case on the seat.

Contact was made with the student, and the case was opened, revealing and AR-15 rifle and ammunition.

Police say the teen had no prior disciplinary issues, and the school was never under any sort of threat.

