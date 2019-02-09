FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Riders pedaled in place at Broward Health Medical Center, and it was all for a worthy cause.

More than 200 people took part in the Second Annual Africk Family Foundation Spin-a-thon, Saturday.

The teams took turns cycling over a four-hour period in a test of endurance.

Registered riders received a complimentary breakfast and T-shirt, as well as a massage.

Organizers said the event aims to raise awareness about the hospital’s cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program, which takes care of more than 800 patients a year.

