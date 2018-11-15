Riders get ready for Best Buddies Challenge Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Riders got geared up for an upcoming race meant to benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Among those prepping for the race was 7 Sports anchor Donovan Campbell spent some time this week at Mack Cycle and Fitness in South Miami being fitted for the proper gear to take on the Best Buddies Challenge: Miami.

The 70-mile route will take 50 cyclists across South Florida’s stunning waterfront locations starting at the Saint Regis Bal Harbor resort — through downtown Miami and Key Biscayne.

Friday’s event is meant to raise awareness for Best Buddies programs in schools, workplaces and communities.

“What makes us special is that we’re not looking for a cure, we are the cure,” said Mark Lewis, the Vice President of Marketing for Best Buddies. “We help people with special abilities, special needs basically with mentoring friendships, employment and leadership development.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Best Buddies.

For more information on the Best Buddies Challenge Miami, click here.

