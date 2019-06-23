Rider shot after stepping off Miami-Dade Transit bus on Busway stop

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot near a Miami-Dade Transit bus on a Busway stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 272nd Street, just after 12:15 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victim had stepped off a bus when he was struck by a bullet.

7News cameras captured detectives speaking to the bus driver and collecting the victim’s bloodstained shirt.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not provided further information as to what may have caused the shooting.

