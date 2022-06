MIAMI (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after they were struck in the street in Miami.

The incident happened on Northwest 79th Street and North Miami Avenue, Monday morning.

Police said a bus slammed into the rider, who was traveling on their scooter, as the victim merged in front of it.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

