Rideshare driver shot multiple times during carjacking in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver for a ride-sharing service is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in a carjacking in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Family members of 33-year-old Eduard Pazdnik told 7News that he was shot four times in the back by two men in a carjacking Saturday night while driving for Lyft.

“He was in ICU for about two days, and they just moved him this afternoon to a private room,” said Pazdnik’s stepfather, Michael Richardson.

The husband and father of two is now being treated in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Pazdnik was dropping off two passengers in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 77th Terrace when family members said two men entered his SUV and tried to steal it.

“There were two people waiting at the drop-off point, so it was a setup. They were trying to steal his vehicle. In doing so, they tried to tase him at first, and he fought it off,” said Richardson. “He then grabbed his cellphone and exited the vehicle, and when he did that, they started shooting and shot him four times in the back.”

The vehicle was later found. Police are now searching for the men behind the carjacking.

Lyft released a statement that read, “This situation is deeply disturbing and upsetting. The safety of our driver community is our top priority and has been from day one. Our concern is with the well-being of Mr. Pazdnik, and we have reached out to him to communicate our full support and assistance. As soon as we were made aware, we deactivated the passenger account from the Lyft platform. We stand ready to assist authorities on the investigation.”

Pazdnik is the sole provider for his family and works two jobs. “He’s doing what he can to support his family, and it’s not been easy,” Richardson said.

He does not have medical insurance, so the family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for Pazdnik’s medical expenses and getting another car. “Thankful for the response from the community with people willing to help Eduard and [his wife] Oksana out,” Richardson said.

Oksana did not want to speak on camera but thanked the community for the help via Facebook. “Thank you for all support, our family is going through the hard time right now. God is almighty and He helps us a lot,” she wrote.

