Ride-hailing services offering discounts on rides to hurricane shelters

(WSVN) - As Floridians prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian, ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber are offering discounts for people trying to get to safety.

Lyft announced that they are partnering with the United Way and 211s in Florida to provide discounted rides using the code DORIANRELIEF for those evacuating to local shelters in Palm Beach, Martin and Brevard counties.

The code is valid for two free rides up to $15 each. The promotion lasts through 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15.

Uber is also offering free round trip rides, up to $20 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter. The promo is valid for up to two rides per rider on UberX and UberXL.

To redeem the offer, users also have to use the code DORIANRELIEF.

