Rick Case wraps up back-to-school drive with Kidsfest at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group wrapped up its annual drive for school supplies with a grand finale in Pembroke Pines.

Students and sponsors gathered at Pembroke Lakes mall for Kidsfest, Saturday, following the two-week donation program.

Local leaders teamed up to benefit children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“We’re trying to reach as many kids. Our goal is 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to bring to the 11 Boys & Girls Clubs here in Broward County, Monday morning,” said Rick Case spokesperson Stan Bostic.

Families enjoyed some quality time while preparing for the new year ahead. The event included treats and even live performances by the children.

