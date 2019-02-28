DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida car dealership has been recognized as the best Honda dealership in the U.S. for the 11th consecutive year.

More than 300 employees joined auto magnates Rick and Rita Case as they celebrated another milestone year, Thursday.

For over a decade, Rick Case Honda has won the Honda President’s Elite Award, which makes the South Florida dealership the most awarded Honda dealership in the country.

“We’re so excited about the Rick Case team, the great job they do here, taking care of our customers and selling the great Honda products we do,” Rick Case said. “We had this celebration last year at our 10th year. It’s our 11th year, and we’re gonna keep right on going!”

The award was presented in front of the hardworking men and women responsible for making Rick Case Honda number one in the country.

