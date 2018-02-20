Rick Case Honda awarded top honors among Honda dealerships in U.S.

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An automobile dealership in Davie was recognized with a prestigious award, Monday.

Rick Case Honda of Davie was awarded the 2017 President’s Elite Award by Honda. The top honors was awarded among the thousands of Honda dealerships.

Founder Rick Case thanked everyone for their hard work.

“Thanks for everyone for being here, and helping celebrate what all 300 of you made it happen for the Rick Case Honda motor group and Rick Case Honda — our most dominate and best dealership in the whole united states,” said Case.

Rick Case Honda is the most awarded Honda dealership in the U.S.

