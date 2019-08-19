Rick Case donates 1,000 backpacks to Boys and Girls Club of Broward County

Rick Case gave back to the community by hosting a drive for supplies.

The Rick Case Automotive Group donated 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to the kids of the Boy and Girls Club of Broward County, Monday afternoon in Davie.

They partnered with several other local sponsors to make the distribution happen.

“We gotta give the tools to these children to be able to get the best education they can,” said Stan Bostic, Rick Case Automotive Group’s Director of Communications, “and the Rick Case Automotive Group is certainly behind.”

Rick Case said some kids did not go to school today with a new book bag, so it was meaningful to put a smile on their face.

They intend to continue to host this generous event every year.