PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Some lucky kids got new wheels thanks to a holiday handout.

The Rick Case “Bikes for Kids” program, celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, has provided more than 125,000 bikes to children during the holidays.

“The community feels like they’re helping, and we feel like it’s nice to give than it is to receive, so it’s kind of a community win-win program,” said Rita Case.

Rick Case hopes to collect more than six thousand bicycles to be given to other charities, churches and schools.

Program efforts benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

If you want to donate a bike, you can drop them off at at any Rick Case location through Dec. 20th.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.