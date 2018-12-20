Rick Case Automotive Group gifts bikes to Boys & Girls Club of Broward County

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group made a generous contribution to the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County.

Children received bikes and gear for the holidays, Thursday.

“It brings great joy to me and Rita to see these children here picking out bicycles, brand new bicycles,” Rick Case said.

The generous gifts were made possible thanks to the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program, along with donations from the community.

“We do have some new bicycles, but the majority of ones we give away each year are the ones that the community has brought in that they no longer need,” Rita Case said, “and we match them up with those that could really use a bicycle.”

The program, launched by Rick and Rita Case 37 years ago, has provided more than 100,000 bikes to needy children throughout South Florida.

