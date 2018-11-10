Rick Case Automotive Group donates vehicle for auction at Cleveland Clinic anniversary event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group donated a vehicle to one lucky auction winner at Cleveland Clinic’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The “Let’s Celebrate!” event was held at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

“It’s a great celebration. Thirty years here in Broward County with the Cleveland Clinic,” said Rita Case. “They’ve done a lot of things for the community with healthcare, and their campus out in Weston has grown. Tonight, with the 30th anniversary and the celebration and the fundraiser, along with a live auction, it’s going to benefit the women’s center they’re going to be building.”

The center will be built at Cleveland Clinic’s campus in Weston.

Services will include mammograms, cancer recovery and other health-specific needs for women.

