SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrated its successful tobacco-free policy change Thursday.

The group announced the change on the same day as the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout – a day that provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses and others to encourage people to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and initiate a smoking cessation plan.

Also in attendance of the event were officials from the City of Sunrise, members of Sunrise Police and representatives from City Furniture, the American Heart Association, Schiller United Healthcare and more.

“Today is a day to celebrate collaborative achievements as we recognize smoking is the No. 1 cause of preventable death and illness in the United States,” the organization said in a release. “According to the CDC, smoking costs the United States hundreds of billions of dollars each year and each day about 1,600 youth try their first cigarette. This policy change is a huge win in our community.”

