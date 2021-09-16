FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in downtown Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the love of learning.

Officials unveiled the new Madelaine Halmos Academy at the Jack & Jill Center, Wednesday.

The academy is aimed at providing underprivileged children in Broward with a great education and safe learning environment. It is complete with an arts and science lab, music and media lab, a rooftop play area, a wellness room and more.

“I think Jack & Jill and, hopefully, this school has some kinda special sauce that, I think, really prepares these kids, hopefully, for a better life and the opportunity to live the American dream,” Jack & Jill Center Board Member Steve Halmos said.

The Steve Halmos Family Foundation also gifted the elementary students with a college scholarship if they go on to graduate high school.

There is still space for new students, so contact the school about enrollment opportunities.

