Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Hard Rock Stadium Pedestrian Bridge

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the opening of the Hard Rock Stadium Pedestrian Bridge in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium and the Florida Department of Transportation officials held the event Friday morning.

The pedestrian bridge now hangs over Northwest 199th Street on the south side of the stadium and continues over to the Florida’s Turnpike exit ramp on the east side of the stadium.

The $15 million project also includes two tunnels under Don Shula Drive that are designed to help lessen the flow of walking attendees on the ground level.

Construction for the project began in January of 2019.

