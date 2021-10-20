KENDALL, Fla. (WSVN) – Dadeland Mall’s newest addition is now open.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning at the AC Hotel by Marriott Miami Dadeland.

“Well, you are expecting an amazing service, staff ready to be here for you, a modern classic European hotel and [it’s] right next to our Dadeland mall,” said general manager Adriana Vellojin.

The 177-room property has the flexibility to host a multitude of events.

It is located near Southwest 85th Street and North Kendall Drive.

