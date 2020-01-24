Reward raised to $8K after Liberty City teen fatally shot near apartment

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have raised the reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Liberty City teenager to $8,000.

Master Nalton Johnson, Jr. was shot at the Lincoln Fields Apartments, in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue, last Friday.

UPDATE: With the assistance of Miami-Dade Police Director Ramirez, the reward in this case is now Up TO $ 8,000. #SHARE @MiamiDadePD @MDSPD pic.twitter.com/s0LYJPdseJ — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) January 24, 2020

The 16-year-old was placed on life support over the weekend and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Members of the Miami Jackson Senior High School community gathered on Tuesday to honor the 16-year-old.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $8,000 reward.

