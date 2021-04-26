Reward raised to $15K in case of 3-year-old fatally shot at NE Miami-Dade birthday party

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have increased the reward in the case of a 3-year-old boy, who was shot to death at his own birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade, to $15,000, as outraged community leaders came together to plead for the public’s help.

Tangela Sears, who lost her son to gun violence, was among those who spoke at a news conference, Monday afternoon.

“Stop killing each other! I’m tired of this!” she said.

Community activist Crystal Foster underscored the severity of the current situation.

“The caskets are getting smaller and smaller, so we are asking, we are asking and demanding, for everyone — from the government to the politicians to the leaders and to the parents — if anyone knows anything, say something,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police announced that the department has approved an additional contribution of $5,000 to the reward in the case of the shooting of Elijah LaFrance.

Police also said the Florida Sheriff’s Association donated $5,000 to the reward.

Those two donations, in addition to the Crime Stoppers payout of $5,000 through their number, bring the total reward to $15,000.

🚨#UPDATE: On behalf of the #MDPD, the @MDPD_Director has approved an additional contribution of $5,000 to the reward. Thank you to @FLSheriffs for the additional $5,000, increasing the reward to $15,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/bQkEFy6fUm — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 26, 2021

Investigators said LaFrance was shot, along with a 21-year-old woman, Saturday night.

The boy’s family had rented a home for the event along Northeast 158th Street.

At around 8:15 p.m., police said, there was an argument in front of the property.

“Someone pulled out a firearm and began to shoot his gun, and as a result, we have a dead 3-year-old,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III.

The toddler was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was a few days shy of his fourth birthday.

LaFrance’s heartbroken family continues to grapple with the sudden loss.

His cousin, Adrian Annestor, said he was truly special.

“The boy was so sweet. I wish I could tell him goodbye. Oh, God,” he said as he wiped away tears.

The woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neighbors said they heard between 20 and 30 shots. 7News cameras captured the front fence of the home peppered with bullet marks.

Police continue to look for those behind the shooting.

Annestor said he and the rest of LaFrance’s heartbroken family hope justice is served.

“What you did is not fair. You took someone’s life, you took a special kid, on his day. You took his life,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $15,000 reward.

