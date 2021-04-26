Reward raised to $15K in case of 3-year-old who was fatally shot at his birthday party

The reward in the case of a 3-year-old boy who was shot to death at his birthday party has been increased to $15,000.

Miami-Dade Police announced that the department has approved an additional contribution of $5,000 to the reward in the case of the shooting of Elijah LaFrance.

🚨#UPDATE: On behalf of the #MDPD, the @MDPD_Director has approved an additional contribution of $5,000 to the reward. Thank you to @FLSheriffs for the additional $5,000, increasing the reward to $15,000. Anyone with information is urged to contact (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/bQkEFy6fUm — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 26, 2021

Police also said the Florida Sheriff’s Association also donated $5,000 to the reward.

Those two donations, in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, bring the total to $15,000.

Elijah was shot, along with a 21-year-old woman, Saturday night at his own birthday party in Northeast Miami-Dade. Elijah was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police continue to look for those behind the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $15,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.