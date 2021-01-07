Reward increased to $15K after no tips come in following NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two people who opened fire at a park in Northwest Miami-Dade and injured eight people.

Six adults and two teenagers were hurt after two shooters opened fire at the Little River Park, in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 105th Street, at around 7 p.m., Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subjects walked up to a group of people at a basketball court, took out firearms and opened fire without provocation, striking the victims.

Since the shooting occurred, detectives said zero tips have come in.

“We need somebody who saw something to come forth,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez. “It’s been brought to my attention that since Sunday, not one tip has been provided. As a community, we need to do better than that, and I know we can.”

The eight victims’ ages range from 16 to 27.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, is the son of a local pastor. He has since been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg.

On Thursday, his father, Pastor Keith Butler, had a message for the community.

“I’m asking all the parents if you know something, I need for you to help Pastor Butler out,” he said. “I need for you to say something.”

Another one of the victims remains in the hospital on Thursday and went into surgery.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooters has been raised to $15,000.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for that $15,000 reward.

