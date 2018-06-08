BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have increased the reward for information about the newborn baby girl found dead in the ocean off Boynton Beach.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said they are determined to solve the mystery behind the discovery of the body of the child now being referred to as “Baby June.”

“I am going to, at this time, offer a $10,000 reward from the sheriff’s office for anyone that will come forward with information leading us to the arrest of the people that have committed this horrific and horrible tragedy,” he said.

Officials said the infant was between 4 and 7 days old, and her body may have drifted from as far south as Broward County hours before a boater discovered her floating near the Boynton Inlet, June 1.

If you have any information about “Baby June,” her identity, or anything else that can help investigators, call 1-561-688-4155.

