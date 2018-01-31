Reward increased in fatal South Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have increased the reward for information on the South Beach shooter who killed a 29-year-old man.

Miami Beach Police announced on Wednesday morning that Mango’s Cafe contributed to the combined reward for information leading to the person responsible for killing Kamil Patel.

Police said they responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Avenue, between 34th Street and 36th Street Tuesday, where they found a white Honda Accord belonging to 54-year-old Orestes Marrero, who had been reported missing.

However, Miami-Dade Police said Marrero was never missing. When he was first reported missing, police said Marrero contacted his family and spoke with them.

Authorities did take an unnamed subject into custody for questioning on Tuesday, but added that he has also been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $15,000 reward.

