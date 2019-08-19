Reward increased for information on vandals who targeted Confederate monument in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information leading authorities to the people who vandalized a Confederate monument at the Miami City Cemetery.

In a tweet posted Sunday morning, Crime Stoppers increased the reward from $1,000 to $1,500 for tips from the public on who defaced the monument at the cemetery, located near North Miami Avenue and 18th Street, in the early morning hours of Aug. 9.

pic.twitter.com/EOXpSbn5GP — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) August 18, 2019

The Civil War memorial at Miami’s oldest cemetery was left with red spray painted words including “killers,” “rapists” and “racists.”

The tombstone has since been cleaned and cleared of all spray paint.

If you have any information on the vandals, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,500 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.