Retrial of North Miami officer who shot behavioral therapist enters second day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The retrial of North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda to determine if he should be held responsible for shooting an unarmed therapist has entered its second day.

North Miami Police Sgt. Hilton Reid took the witness stand Friday and testified about what he saw that day.

When asked if he ever gave thought to firing his weapon, Reid said, “No.”

Aledda shot Charles Kinsey in 2016, despite him being captured on cellphone video having his hands up in the air as he sat with his autistic patient in the street.

Kinsey survived the gunshot wounds.

Aledda’s first trial ended in a hung jury in March.

He was acquitted of one misdemeanor charge of culpable negligence.

