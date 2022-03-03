FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was some tough testimony in court from a South Florida man whose wife was murdered.

Dayonte Resiles, who was accused of killing Jill Su, resumed his trial Thursday, with the 59-year-old victim’s husband taking the stand.

He described taking a break from work that day back in September of 2014 and said he knew something was wrong after checking the webcams inside their Davie home.

He called their son and asked him to check on Su.

“He called me back. He was frantic. I don’t even remember exactly what he said. The only thing I can get out he said was mom was dead,” said Nan Yao Su, the victim’s husband.

Resiles is the inmate who escaped from the Broward County Courthouse in 2016 while awaiting trial.

He’s being tried again, after his trial late last year ended in a mistrial.

