Retired soldier gets hero’s welcome at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired soldier received a hero’s welcome upon arriving in Miami, Monday afternoon.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wayne Stallworth was greeted by family and friends at Miami International Airport.

“This is a wonderful experience. I did not expect this,” said Stallworth. “This is great, my country welcoming me back like this. I really appreciate it.”

Stallworth retired after 24 years of service overseas, but he already has plans for all his free time.

“Relax, do some fishing and look out for my second career, basically,” he said.

His wife said they’ll travel down to the Florida Keys with family and enjoy some much-needed time off together.

