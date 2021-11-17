SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired teacher is behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a student.

Tom Privett, a 72-year-old former Terra Environmental Research Institute teacher, stood before a judge, and took a plea deal Wednesday.

An emotional victim came face to face and confronted her former teacher, who raped her when she was in high school.

“You started touching me when I was only 14 years old. You even told me disturbing things about your sexual fantasies,” said the victim to Privett.

He first met the Terra student in 2012 when the girl was in his 9th grade world history class. As she mourned a death in the family, he began wooing her, touching her inappropriately.

“You even told me you were not doing the same thing when I told you in confidence that my stepfather molested me,” said the victim. “Let’s not forget you raped me the very next day, when I was a child and unable to consent. When I was in a car accident, where I hurt my neck and broke both of my hips, you still made me sleep with you.”

The victim also said she was brainwashed and manipulated.

After years of waiting for this moment, she finally got to see Privett in handcuffs and sentenced to prison.

“Now is the time for you to pay for what you did to us. I hope you rot and suffer in prison like the monster that you are,” said the victim.

The retired 30-year veteran Miami-Dade educator took a plea deal on 43 counts of engaging a child with sex in public and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child ages 12-16.

He will serve two years in prison, followed by two years on house arrest, followed by 20 years of probation.

