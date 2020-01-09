Retired M-DCPS Board member accused of shooting at parked car, police accepts plea deal

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member has agreed to a deal with prosecutors.

Solomon Stinson, 81, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in court, Thursday morning.

The 81-year-old was arrested in June 2019 after he was accused of shooting at a parked car, missing the driver by inches. After the shooting, Stinson exchanged gunfire with police after he led them on a high-speed chase in Pembroke Pines.

Stinson has been ordered to two years house arrest at an assisted living facility followed by eight years of probation.

