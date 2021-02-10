Retired Hallandale Beach Police officer welcomed home by fellow officers from across Broward after COVID-19 battle

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired police officer celebrated a happy homecoming after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for more than a month.

Brian Hubbert barely had time to enjoy his retirement after 24 years working for the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

He and his wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were out of town.

They came home and days later he was hospitalized.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for us,” said wife Jennifer Hubbert. “My family and I, we haven’t been able to see him until just this week and that was really tough on us.”

After weeks at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, the former major with the department was welcomed home with balloons, signs, some humor and a lot of love from his brothers and sisters in blue.

“Sunshine felt absolutely incredible after being inside for 32 days,” said Hubbert.

Hubbert said he’s grateful for the law enforcement agencies across Broward County that were there for his family in their time of need.

“Tough, but we’re glad to have him back,” said one supporter as he held back tears.

“Times are a little dark and I’m glad he pulled through and fighting,” said another supporter. “He’s one of the strongest people we know. I’m glad to have him back home.”

“As you can see, I am representing Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Davie Police Department and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” Hubbert said. “These agencies stepped up for a cop who never worked for their agency.”

It was a long road to recovery, but Hubbert’s street in Southwest Ranches was paved with strong support.

“I love every one of them,” he said. “They’re my brothers and sisters in blue.”

Hubbert is now recovering at home with the use of oxygen and said everyone who showed up to support him and his family are his guardian angels.

