Retired Florida congresswoman celebrates 94th birthday with caravan

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family and loved ones of a former Florida representative celebrated her 94th birthday with a caravan.

Retired Congresswoman Carrie Meek turned 94 on Wednesday and received birthday wishes from dozens as she sat outside of her home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A Zoom feed was also set up for friends who were not able to drive by and wish her a happy birthday.

Meek served Florida’s 17th congressional district from 1993 to 2003, which covers areas in central Florida near Tampa.

She also served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1979 to 1982, and the Florida Senate from 1982 to 1992.

