Results of Sheriff Israel’s no-confidence vote to be released Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A the results of a no-confidence vote based on Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s performance following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High mass shooting are expected to be released Thursday.

The no-confidence vote is taking place among a worker’s union comprised of nearly 2,000 members. There are eight total unions that cover the entire Broward Sheriff’s Office..

Israel attended an annual ceremony on Thursday for fallen deputies while waiting for the results of the no-confidence vote by the Broward Sheriff’s Deputies Association.

Leaders of that union said they are holding the vote because of Israel’s behavior in the aftermath of the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

However, Israel disagrees with those who question his performance.

“It’s appalling, it’s shameful,” said Israel. “Not to file a vote of no-confidence — like I said, that’s inconsequential. The shameful thing is to bring Parkland in and that tragedy.”

He added, “In fact, the union boss who asked for this vote of no-confidence wrote me a beautiful letter a year and a half ago, actually endorsing me for sheriff, talking about my leadership and morals. What’s changed since then? Really only one thing: I denied them a 6.1 percent raise.”

The results of the vote are expected to be released at 4 p.m., Thursday.

