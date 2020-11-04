Results for all 6 Florida Constitutional Amendments

(WSVN) - The results on all six of the amendments on Florida’s ballot are in and some will lead to big changes in the state.

Amendment One, which read, “This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least 18 years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election,” passed 79% to 21%.

Amendment Two, which read, “Raises minimum wage to $10.00 per hour effective September 30th, 2021. Each Sept. 30th thereafter, minimum wage shall increase by $1.00 per hour until the minimum wage reaches $15.00 per hour on Sept. 30, 2026,” passed 61% to 39%.

The current minimum wage in Florida is $8.56.

Critics of the amendment claim raising the minimum wage will put added stress on the state’s struggling tourism economy.

Those who support the amendment claim it is necessary to help the state’s large number of service industry workers.

Amendment Three read, “Allows all registered voters to vote in primaries for state legislature, governor, and cabinet regardless of political party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party nominated candidates, appear on the same primary ballot. Two highest vote getters advance to general election. If only two candidates qualify, no primary is held and winner is determined in general election. Candidate’s party affiliation may appear on ballot as provided by law. Effective January 1, 2024.”

This amendment did not pass with 57% voting yes and 43% voting no. The amendment needed to have received 60% of the vote.

Florida is currently a closed primary state which leads to approximately 3.8 million registered voters not being able to participate due to not being registered with a party affiliation.

Amendment Four would require amendments to pass twice. It read, “Requires all proposed amendments or revisions to the state constitution to be approved by the voters in two elections, instead of one, in order to take effect. The proposal applies the current thresholds for passage to each of the two elections.”

The amendment did not pass with 48% voting yes while 52% voted no.

Amendment Five read, “Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution, effective date January 1, 2021, to increase, from 2 years to 3 years, the period of time during which accrued Save-Our-Homes benefits may be transferred from a prior homestead to a new homestead” which passed 74% to 26%.

Amendment Six read, “Provides that the homestead property tax discount for certain veterans with permanent combat-related disabilities carries over to such veteran’s surviving spouse who holds legal or beneficial title to, and who permanently resides on, the homestead property, until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the property. The discount may be transferred to a new homestead property of the surviving spouse under certain conditions. The amendment takes effect January 1, 2021.”

The amendment passed 90% to 10%.

