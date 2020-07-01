Restrictions in South Florida for July 4th weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - A number of restrictions have been implemented across South Florida for Independence Day weekend in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions include:

Other measures have been implemented as well. However, these restrictions will continue past July 4th weekend. These restrictions include:

The closing of on-site dining at restaurants in Miami-Dade between midnight and 6 a.m.

A curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. has been established in Miami Beach.

Lap dances at adult clubs, as well as the sale of alcohol to be consumed on-site after midnight has been banned in Miami-Dade.

This list will be updated as more restrictions are announced and implemented.

