Restrictions in South Florida for July 4th weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - A number of restrictions have been implemented across South Florida for Independence Day weekend in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The restrictions include:
- All beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties have been closed for the weekend.
- Miami-Dade has also banned gatherings, including parades, of 50 people or more.
- Access to pools at hotels, motels and other commercial lodging establishments will be limited. Alcohol sales at hotels will also be limited for the weekend.
- All parks will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade to the public viewing of fireworks. Fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.
- The fireworks show at Bayfront Park has been canceled.
Other measures have been implemented as well. However, these restrictions will continue past July 4th weekend. These restrictions include:
- The closing of on-site dining at restaurants in Miami-Dade between midnight and 6 a.m.
- A curfew from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. has been established in Miami Beach.
- Lap dances at adult clubs, as well as the sale of alcohol to be consumed on-site after midnight has been banned in Miami-Dade.
This list will be updated as more restrictions are announced and implemented.
