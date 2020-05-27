Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach reopen to patrons

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami and City of Miami Beach leaders are allowing restaurants to reopen to once again seat patrons with restrictions.

The re-openings began Wednesday.

Under the phase one reopening guidelines, occupancies will be cut in half, utensils will be disposable and outdoor seating will increase considerably.

Over in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, several customers could be seen waiting outside to get some breakfast before the dining room area opened.

At The Lincoln Eatery in Miami Beach, staff members worked around the clock to make sure the restaurant would be ready to go for the reopening.

“I’m super excited that I get to see my clients,” said Emmanuel Arrebot, who manages Le Petit Bistrot.

For many restaurant owners, to-go orders have hardly kept these eateries afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think now is a time for the local community to most certainly come out and support us more than ever,” said Tyler Dabestani, who owns Necessary Purveyor.

In Coconut Grove, restaurant owners said they are eager to open their dining rooms again, but they may need more space.

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said he’s hopeful that closing down a couple of streets will allow for more social distancing.

“We put an application in to the county to close two of the streets within the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District, so restaurants can spread out even further,” he said.

At Brickell City Centre, employees at Pubbelly Sushi are making sure their customers feel as comfortable as possible.

“We will have hand sanitizer available for each and every guest placed on the table when they sit down,” said David Arbital, front of house operations manager for Pubbelly Sushi.

“If people continue to use masks, to protect themselves, to distance socially, then we should be fine,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Patrons are required to wear a mask to enter restaurants.

