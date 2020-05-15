Restaurants in Miami-Dade County prepare for Monday’s reopening

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be able to reopen on Monday and restaurants are already making necessary preparations to welcome customers back.

Restaurant owners in South Miami are doing what they can to get sales back into their businesses while keeping guests and employees safe.

“We’ve been hanging in there doing take out and delivery and that’s kept the lights on,” said Deli Lane Cafe & Tavern owner Jahn Kirchoff.

While Kirchoff is excited to bring patrons back into his business, he wants to do so cautiously.

“We’re glad to be able to reopen but also my number one primary thing is keeping my employees safe,” he said.

Over at Pubbelly Sushi, staff members have been hard at work to add extra safety precautions to the restaurant.

“I know people are scared to go out, so we want to make it easier for them, and we’ve also come up with our own ways to make people more safe,” said Pubbelly Sushi Chef José Mendín.

All four of their South Florida locations will now have dividers between tables. Mendín said although it’s not ideal, it keeps customers safe.

“They go great with the concept and the restaurant,” he said. “We’re more of an open-space kind of place, but this, for now, will do the job.”

Guests at Pubbelly Sushi will also be ordering from their phones so interactions with servers are minimal.

“I think they’re gonna like it. I think they’ll feel like we’re being a little extra careful for them,” said Mendín.

With the extra measures in place, restaurant owners hope customers will be able to relax a bit and enjoy the dine-in experience once again.

“This is like starting all over again,” said Kirchoff. “For everyone out there, I want them to understand to be kind to every restaurant they go to and please support your local, independent restaurants.”

