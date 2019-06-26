Restaurants in Coral Gables offer deals for dog owners on Saturday

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Planning on taking your dog out this Saturday? If you head out to Coral Gables, both of you will have the chance to get treats.

Six restaurants on Saturday will be hosting Bark Crawl, an all-day event solely for dog owners who bring their four-legged best friend with them.

Divino Ceviche will be offering dog treats and chews from Natural Cravings USA while owners can receive three free select appetizers and a cocktail.

KAO Sushi and Grill will be giving dogs a souvenir while owners will receive a glass of wine or Spanish cava and 20% off on sushi orders.

La Taberna Giralda will be offering a free Spanish omelette appetizer for owners and a smoked chicken treat for dogs.

Guests will also receive a free bandana and Frisbee at each location.

For a list of all the restaurants participating and their offers, click here.

