Restaurant owners gather in downtown Miami to protest Mayor Gimenez’s order to close dining rooms

MIAMI (WSVN) - Restaurants in Miami-Dade County are fighting for their right to serve after newly imposed restrictions.

Several restaurant owners and employees gathered in front of the American Airlines Arena located at 601 Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, Friday.

The group is protesting county Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to close dining halls of all restaurants amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

They were heard chanting, “It’s too hot to eat outside,” among others demanding that their dining halls remain open.

The protesters said the mayor is not making decisions based on science due to the limited number of contact tracing that has taken place in the state.

This message is similar to the one South Florida mayors delivered at a news conference on Thursday where they criticized Gimenez’s response to the spread of the virus when it comes to contact tracing.

Gimenez announced on Thursday that he signed a $14 million deal to bring an additional 250 contact tracers to Miami-Dade.

Restaurant owners are frustrated, however, because the decision to close dining halls came before contact tracers could confirm where the surge in cases is stemming from.

“You didn’t think about it. You didn’t consult with the people in your community. You didn’t consult with the city mayors,” said Threefold Cafe owner Nick Sharp, “so then, of course, people get upset. Of course, there’s backlash.”

The protesters said they want Gimenez to hear what they have to say, to respond to their concerns, and to give good reason for why he made the decision he made.

They also said they want their restaurants to be able to remain open as they have spent thousands of dollars to buy cleaning supplies and partitions for tables so that their patrons can eat safely.

