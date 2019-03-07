Restaurant owner closes shop for several days to take employees to Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Carolina business owner temporarily closed the doors to her restaurant so she could take her employees and their families to Walt Disney World.

According to WRAL, Gypsy Gilliam, the owner of The State Farmers Market Restaurant surprised all of her 20 employees and took them and their families to the happiest place on Earth.

“I did not believe it,” said employee Jessica Burr. “I thought it was crazy.”

“It was so amazing. I cried a couple of times,” employee Jasmine Kamal told WRAL. “I could cry right now. I don’t think she’ll ever understand how grateful we are for what she did for us.”

Gilliam paid all expenses for her 50 or so guests, including tickets, lodging and food. The only thing she told her employees was to have a good time.

“I have a 5-year-old son,” Burr said. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know this is something I wouldn’t be able to do for him. I am forever grateful to Gypsy, and I don’t have any idea how to pay her back.”

Gilliam told the station that there would be no restaurant without her staff, so she just wanted to show her appreciation.

