Restaurant employee tests positive for hepatitis A in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health said a food worker at a Miami restaurant has tested positive for hepatitis A.

The employee is said to work at Primo’s Italian Kitchen and Bar along 17th Avenue and North Bayshore Drive.

Officials recommend seeing a doctor and requesting a vaccination if you were at the restaurant some time between Jan. 26 and Feb. 7.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.