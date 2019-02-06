Restaurant catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters quickly contained a blaze after a restaurant caught fire in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along Northwest 167th Street and 42nd Avenue, around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

