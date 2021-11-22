FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers took the stand in a case of a South Florida man on trial for murder.

The case of Dayonte Resiles made headlines back in 2014 and again when he escaped police custody in 2016.

Police said then-20-year-old Resiles murdered Jill Su inside her Davie home in September.

She was found tied up and stabbed to death.

Resiles was arrested and escaped in 2016 when he appeared in court for a routine hearing.

He was on the run for six days before being found in a hotel room by police.

Last week, the victim’s family spoke in court.

Her son, who found her body, as well as her husband, appeared in court to speak out.

Now, law enforcement officers are sharing their side of the story after responding to the scene.

“She was laying there,” said former Davie Police Department Det. Paul Williams. “She was wearing only underwear. I noticed multiple stab wounds on her body. Her hands were by her chest, her elbows clenched up. Her wrists were bound together with cloth — a belt to a robe. Her feet were tightly bounded, her ankles were bound by an electrical cord.”

The trial is expected to go into early December.

If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.

