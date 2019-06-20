Residents warned after reptile believed to be croc or gator spotted swimming in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - Brickell Key residents have been advised to be aware of their surroundings after an unknown reptile was spotted swimming in Biscayne Bay.

A letter went out to residents Thursday letting them know that what is believed to be a crocodile or an alligator was seen swimming in the area.

The reptile was spotted in the water off Brickell Bay Drive, Wednesday.

