FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The number of COVID-19 positive people across the state continues to rise.

Over the weekend, the state reported a total of almost 34,886 cases and 15,169 hospitalizations.

A long line of vehicles could be seen waiting for testing at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Florida has broken COVID-19 case records for the last week.

According to health experts, the pandemic is not under control in South Florida, and the numbers prove it.

There are seven county-run COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County that continually see long lines of vehicles each day.

At Mills Pond Park, the line starts before sunrise and continues to grow throughout the day.

Health experts continue to stress residents wear their masks and get vaccinated.

