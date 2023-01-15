MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent people from layering up and heading out at the start of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The cool winds came as a bit of a surprise for Ashley Carnes and her friends as they ventured out to South Beach, Saturday afternoon.

“We really could’ve used, I don’t know, a puffer jacket, at least, or something, something more than I have on now, for sure,” said Carnes.

This was not the warm sunny Florida vacation the friends were expecting.

“I thought it would be a little bit warmer than we were here,” said Sarah Gibson, one of Carnes’ friends.

Two of them said they flew to Miami in order to escape the bitter winter blast in Buffalo, New York.

“It’s storming. The sky is gray and cold,” said Carnes.

While Carnes’ friend, Nikki Ackerson, who came down from Tallahassee, said she regrets not packing enough.

“I only packed a carry-on and couldn’t fit any jackets, so I’m going to be a little chilly for the next few days,” said Ackerson.

Meteorologists recommend to keep the jackets and sweaters handy. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight and even in the 30s in inland parts of Broward County. In Miami-Dade, temperatures in Country Walk are expected to drop to around 37 degrees.

Here's a look at some Broward County forecast lows (for Sunday AM). pic.twitter.com/WYyrsyaGrL — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 15, 2023

Season's Coldest: Here's a look at some Miami-Dade forecast lows (for Sunday AM). pic.twitter.com/b1QyUm63RE — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 15, 2023

It appears South Florida will see the coldest temperatures since January 30, 2022, when they fell to 42 degrees in Miami, 40 degrees in Fort Lauderdale and 50 degrees in Key West.

A frost advisory remains in place for most of Broward County and parts of inland Miami from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Leaders in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have declared a cold weather emergency over the weekend.

For people strolling down Ocean Drive, it’s easy to see why.

Passers-by were seen bundled up and helping keep others warm. Diners at local restaurants were seen eating lunch near heaters.

As the dip in degrees continues, fire officials have issued reminders to not only layer up, but to also protect pets and plants.

Experts advise people to move potted plants inside and cover outside plants with a blanket.

As for furry family members, if their owners are feeling the chill, so are they.

Officials stress to exercise caution when using space heaters.

“Never use an extension cord when using a space heater. Make sure it’s plugged directly in,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan, “and it needs to be at least three feet away from anything that could possibly catch on fire.”

Fire officials also advise residents to use a certified space heater, preferably a newer one.

While it has been a nippy night by South Florida standards, meteorologists said the cold blast will be short-lived. Temperatures are expected to remain cold on Sunday, but by Monday afternoon, it’s going to feel considerably milder.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.