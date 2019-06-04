Residents upset after more than a dozen cars vandalized in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents have been left frustrated after more than a dozen cars were vandalized in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

The crime occurred at a parking garage located in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue sometime late Monday night.

Officials said around 20 cars had their tires slashed overnight on the second floor.

“We thought it was maybe one or two cars, and then looking around, we then noticed that it’s over 14 cars,” resident Junie Oscar said. “We’re not getting help as far as what to do next or what can be done so this won’t happen in the future. Like, where’s our safety?”

Those affected said their rent was due on the day they discovered the acts of vandalism, and now they’re left figuring out how to pay for it as well as make the necessary repairs.

“Just to wake up in the morning and your car is not an option — it does frustrate you,” Oscar said.

The area is no stranger to crime, and residents are fed up.

Nancy Collier also lives at the property and said she had her car stolen from the same garage on the same floor in April.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Collier said. “I did go to the office to inform them of what happened. Of course, ‘We’re sorry.’ There’s never nothing they can do. Cameras don’t work.”

Those living in the area also said there’s a gate that prevents outsiders from getting to the second floor, but it’s broken.

“It’s always the same explanation, like there’s nothing that can be done because they’re not responsible with what happens in the garage,” a woman said.

“Real simple. You hire security to monitor the floor, which they had when we first moved in here,” said a man. “We’ve been a resident for six years, going on seven years, and security haven’t been circling around the garage in at least three, four years.”

Adding to the frustration, they claim surveillance cameras in the garage do not work.

Oscar said, “They’re saying they’re not responsible, but who is responsible?”

7News made attempts to reach management, but they refused to comment.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

